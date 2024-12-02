Apigate, One97 partner for digital wallet and content services

Through this partnership, Apigate aims to connect its international partners to Paytm’s wallet services and its customers while expanding the reach of One97’s content services to customers worldwide.

One97 is one of India’s largest marketplaces and the parent company of Paytm, with subsidiaries such as Paytm Money, Paytm Mall, and Paytm Payments Bank.

Through this partnership, One97 is using Apigate’s API platform to bring its network of varied content within Asia, followed by Europe. Concurrently, Apigate opens up Paytm’s wallet users and merchants for its international partners.