APEXX teams up with Discover Global Network





According to the official press release, this collaboration will help to drive efficiency, reduce complexity, and increase transactions for merchants and Discover Global Network cardholders globally.

APEXX combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and Alternative Payments Methods into a single API Connection. The partnership will see Discover Global Network achieve greater card acceptance and transaction conversions, connecting consumers to more merchants internationally. Through APEXX’s API Connection, Discover Global Network Cardholders will also benefit from faster payments with less friction across the checkout process.

APEXX’s merchants will gain access to the 270+ million cardholders across the Discover Global Network.