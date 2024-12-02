APEXX secures USD 4 million in seed funding round

The round was led by Forward Partners, a London-based VC which specialises in applied artificial intelligence (AI), and supported by MMC Ventures and Alliance Venture, based in Oslo, Norway.

APEXX will use the investment to further extend their global network of acquirers, payment providers and merchants, and fund product development.

APEXX is an UK-based fintech company that provides a network made up of payment service providers and banks. The aim is to help merchants reduce the cost of cross-border payment acceptance and to offer them a single integration point to manage multiple provider relationships.

The cloud-based platform allows merchants to compare costs and get advice on the payment providers that will best suit them. It can save merchants upwards of 15% on the cost of processing credit or debit card payments and alternative payments, according to the company.