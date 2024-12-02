APEXX, PayPal partner to allow merchants to access more payment methods

According to the press release, APEXX combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and alternative payments methods into a single API connection. On the other hand, PayPal’s Commerce Platform for Marketplaces and Platforms connects merchants, buyers, and partners globally, while is integrated with Facebook and Instagram, among many others.

APEXX’s collaboration with PayPal will enable merchants to access more payment methods, while it will launch Venmo’s digital wallet on the platform, further adding it to the choice of payment options available.

Moreover, through the collaboration, APEXX will enable merchants to benefit from a mix of alternative payment options, currency and, country coverage that facilitates the onboarding process. Besides, the broad range of payment alternatives are complemented by security, data privacy and fraud protection.