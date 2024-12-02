APEXX partners with PPRO to drive transaction efficiencies

According to the press release, through this partnership with PPRO, APEXX will accelerate the delivery of local payment methods across international markets including APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. This means that merchants will benefit from a higher volume of transactions supported. Besides, through the sharing of industry expertise, the partnership will benefit merchants seeking a wide range of payments options, increasing transaction flexibility.

APEXX is a global payments platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and alternative payment methods (APM) into a single API connection. It provides a fully integrated one-stop solution for merchants, boosting checkout conversions and transaction efficiency.

PPRO’s technology and services reduce the complexity, cost, and time it takes to enter new markets, simultaneously driving conversion rates for global companies by optimising their payments offering. Therefore, APEXX’s partnership with PPRO will work to combine volume, ultimately driving transaction efficiencies.