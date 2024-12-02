APEXX partners with Klarna





Following this announcement, APEXX Connect is set to integrate Klarna across all of its markets around the world. The collaboration will improve the manner in which APEXX’s list of merchants and traders reduce their overall transaction costs, increase their sales, as well as access Klarna’s widespread client and user base.

Furthermore, the strategic deal aims to open up the travel sector for Klarna. According to the press release, the partnership is already in effect, while APEXX Connect will also be made available in over 50 markets around the globe.









Klarna’s recent partnerships and product launches

Klarna had multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic regions around the world.

Sweden-based Klarna announced in August 2023 that has dropped its Open Banking brand Klarna Kosma. In addition, the company launched its plan to move the sub-brand directly under the overall Klarna corporate brand. The BNPL firm launched Klarna Kosma as one of the brand units of its company in April 2022, and it was designed in order to host Klarna’s Open Banking platform.

The Klarma Kosma integrated in the same period an account aggregation tool that gave customers and clients of the enterprise the possibility to plug into Klarna’s API, as well as to access account statements. Furthermore, it allowed them to garner other banking data, information, and details from several financial institutions and banks that operate around the globe.

As mentioned at the time by the company officials, the Kosma brand was set to be used in the future for the core bank account aggregation solution, while other associated services (for example, the bank-to-bank payments) were set to be folded under the Klarna corporate brand.

Earlier in July 2023, the company announced its collaboration with UK-based luxury store Liberty in order to provide its customer base with payment flexibility. Following this announcement, the British department store Liberty was set to see Klarna’s flexible and interest-free payment options that were made available online for their users.

Based on the information published in the press release at the time, the strategic deal was aimed at assisting Liberty’s clients with saving time and money. This took place while allowing them to shop in a smarter and more secure way by using Klarna’s interest-free payment options, as well as managing their spending through the company’s application. Moreover, Liberty also followed Klarna’s initiatives to encourage customers to understand the impact of their shopping habits on the environment.



