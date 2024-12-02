APEXX partners with Internova to transform global travel payments

US-based Internova is one of the largest travel companies in the world, with over 6,000 company-owned, franchised, and affiliated travel agencies representing over 70,000 travel advisers, over USD 20 billion in total transaction value, and a global presence in more than 80 countries. By partnering with APEXX’s innovative payment technology, travellers can now access a simple and secure payment process, which has become the daily expectation.











Access to more payment means

The partnership will also provide Internova with APEXX’s alternative payments methods, including the integration of APEXX Connect, which will allow Internova to host Cards, Mobile Wallets, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, and bank transfer products via a single API, giving even more choice to the company’s clients.

Officials from APEXX said that since launching in the US market in 2022, the company has gone from strength to strength. Internova is one of the latest in a long line of enterprise ecommerce businesses that have selected APEXX to be their key payments partner both out of North America and globally. Their joint commitment with Internova to bring innovation, convenience, and security will undoubtedly benefit travellers worldwide.

Also commenting on this partnership, Internova’s team said that as they grow from their US base, partnering with APEXX has made it easy for them to access a wider range of payments methods and processors to drive down fees and give customers an augmented payment experience. They were also rapidly able to go live, only taking two weeks to integrate APEXX’s platform.





Previous news from APEXX Global

In September 2023, APEXX Global has partnered with Klarna, an AI-powered payments network, to provide global merchants with the latter’s payment methods. As part of the agreement, APEXX Connect integrates Klarna across its worldwide markets, enhancing transaction efficiency for merchants, reducing costs, and expanding sales. This strategic collaboration also opens doors for Klarna in the travel sector and is operational in over 50 markets globally.

In March 2023, APEXX has successfully concluded its Series B funding round, securing USD 25 million in investment. The funding, led by European investors including MMC Ventures, Alliance Ventures, and Forward Partners, aims to support the company's expansion into North America and enhance its global payment capabilities.