APEXX will provide CarTrawler’s full payment orchestration package and process most of its volumes through one single API. APEXX’s ability to reroute traffic to the best available option means that acquirers are kept honest and acceptance rates are significantly boosted, offsetting risk and future-proofing the business.











Making more payment methods available

APEXX’s new age software allows CarTrawler to integrate alternative payment methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Buy Now, Pay Later and a range of localised options, providing a smooth payment experience for their partners’ customers.

Officials from APEXX said that they are delighted to have partnered with CarTrawler, which is very much the sweetheart of next generation Irish technology companies. Enterprises in the travel sector are seeing the power placed back in their own hands with the right payment orchestration technology.

CarTrawler’s representatives commented that after a significant period of challenge and disruption, the travel industry is primed for a huge rebound in consumer demand. They are focused on long-term, successful partnerships and they look forward to working closely with APEXX to improve their customers’ payment experiences and thereby maximise revenue for partners.





What does APEXX GLOBAL do?

Founded in 2016, APEXX Global is a global payments orchestration platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and alternative payments methods into a single marketplace and one-stop solution for Enterprise/Tier 1 merchants. APEXX builds an integrated and transparent service that manages the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.

APEXX takes an agnostic approach to partnerships, working with many different solutions providers across the payments industry. Their approach creates a more efficient and cost-effective solution that cuts through the complexity of e-payments and leaves behind legacy technology systems. Their mission is to help businesses grow by reducing unnecessary costs, increasing conversion rates, and simplifying the global payment ecosystem.