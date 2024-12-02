APEXX Global partners with Ryanair for payments transformation

APEXX’s pan-European payments solution is designed to boost Ryanair’s conversion rates and lower cross-border and local transaction costs, allowing the low-cost company to continue deliver cheap airplane tickets to its customers.

As European borders continue to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic and air traffic shily returns to its pre-pandemic numbers, Ryanair is looking to reaffirm its position among the most trust-worthy and affordable airline companies on the continent.