APEXX Global partners with emerchantpay to expand acquiring coverage

The partnership will increase APEXX’s current ecosystem by providing access to emerchantpay’s in-house global merchant acquiring services and leverage over 300 alternative payment methods, both domestically and cross-border. Thus, APEXX will reach more merchants across different verticals and in key international markets.

Additionally, the agreement will drive operational efficiencies, a higher volume of transactions, and boost payment performance for both companies.

APEXX Global was founded in 2016 and combines gateways, acquirers, shopping carts, and Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) into a single marketplace as a one-stop solution for large PSPs. At the same time, emerchantpay is a global payment service provider for online, mobile, and in-store payments. Its global payments solution is available through simple integration and works with businesses of all sizes.