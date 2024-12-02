APEXX Global introduces Buy Now Pay Later Aggregator





APEXX’s new Aggregator will allow merchants to access BNPL solutions that have signed up to the product, or other APEXX services, through one API. In turn, consumers around the world will be able to choose from a range of BNPL options and select the plan that helps them to best manage their finances.

So far, Openpay, Afterpay, a business unit within Arvato Financial Solutions, ClearPay/AfterPay, Tabby, and Zip.Co have signed up to APEXX’s BNPL Aggregator. This initial sign up of BNPLs will provide financing options for consumers, and market coverage across Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Mexico.