APEXX Global gets USD 8 mln in Series A fundraise

The raised amount takes the total investment raised from investors across Europe to USD 12 mln. Founded in 2016, APEXX is a global payments platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and Alternative Payments Methods into a single API connection.

The funds were raised from new and existing investors in the UK and Scandinavia. Forward Partners, MMC and Alliance Ventures all increased their investments in APEXX after participating in the earlier seed round. APEXX has also been awarded a grant from Innovate UK, a public body that supports innovation and research, which will allow it to build its next-generation payment-routing capability.