APEXX Global enables access to Paysafe's acquiring services for merchants

Through the new collaboration, APEXX Global will support its merchants to scale globally by increasing their international payment acceptance with Paysafe, enabling them to process card transactions seamlessly across multiple countries and currencies.

Using Paysafe’s acquiring payment processing services, merchants can accept payments in over 40 currencies and support a large range of local payment methods, underpinned by the regulatory compliance required to process cross-border payments effectively and expand into new regions.

The partnership between Paysafe and APEXX Global has initially launched in the UK and Europe, with a focus on merchants in the travel, ecommerce, and financial service sectors where both companies have a experience, with plans to extend the alliance into North America and Latin America.







