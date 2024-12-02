APEXX Global and Scott Dunn partner to streamline payments in the travelling sector

The announcement comes shortly after APEXX and Scott Dunn’s partnership in the UK, at the beginning of 2022. APEXX combines gateways, shopping carts, acquirers, and APMs into one API connection, delivering fast, real-time payments for merchants across the globe. Through its worldwide platform payments gateway, the company ensures that transactions are easily, quickly, and securely processed through a single API integration.

At the same time, Scott Dunn is a luxury tour operator specialised in tailor-made holidays to lavish destinations worldwide. The new partnership will enhance Dunn’s presence in the travelling sector and will allow it to leverage APEXX’s gateway platform to have access to relevant payment suppliers.

Moreover, Dunn will also have access to APEXX’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) aggregator, as well as access more alternative payment methods to ultimately increase client conversion rates.