APEXX Global and ESW partner to process US and Canadian transactions

As per the partnership, APEXX will help ESW to grow its business by providing a scalable and robust platform to reduce unnecessary costs and optimise the acceptance of merchant transactions. ESW will be able to access APEXX’s entire payment ecosystem through a single, scalable, and trustworthy platform.

ESW provides ecommerce solution implementation in 200 markets, including logistics, payments, omnichannel, apps, localised payments, and hybrid fulfilment models, focusing on large enterprises as its main clients. At the same time, APEXX has expanded its European popularity towards a global recognition, counting for 120 integration partners, with a first-class client list that includes AirSeychelles, ASOS, and XE.com. currently, the company operates in over 70 markets and allows its users to save up to 15% on payment processing costs.

APEXX is determined to reduce complexity while improving acceptance rates and reducing costs by implementing intelligent routing and optimisation capabilities to assist ESW in the US and Canada. The new agreement represents an extension of an already successful partnership between the companies, since 2019.