APEXX Global, Air Seychelles partner to increase transaction efficiency and boost conversion rates

According to the press release, the partnership will boost the efficiency of cross-border transactions and increase conversion rates for the national airline. APEXX combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and Alternative PaymentMethods into a single API connection.

Moreover, through the global payments gateway, APEXX will ensure that transactions can be processed quickly and securely through a single integration. This provides flexibility and connects Air Seychelles to all relevant payment suppliers. With its merchants-first strategy, APEXX negotiates rates with acquirers and PSPs to achieve the best pricing on all products.

This is in addition to direct currency conversion, multi-currency pricing, fraud management and local pay out products. This works to optimise global transactions and boost acceptance rates, ultimately optimising revenue generation.