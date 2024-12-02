APEXX and Worldline partner to provide access to 12 BNPL platforms

As part of the strategic partnership, Worldline will enable their global ecommerce merchants to access BNPL solutions in over 40 markets globally via APEXX’s BNPL Connect platform. Worldline will initially launch with several BNPL providers offering extensive coverage and will continue expanding its offer throughout 2022.

APEXX launched BNPL Connect in March 2021 to address the popularity of BNPL as a flexible payment method and to simplify the onboarding process of BNPL solutions for PSPs and their merchants. BNPL Connect allows merchants to access multiple BNPL solutions through one consolidated API, and in turn, consumers can choose from a range of different BNPL options to suit their financing preferences.

