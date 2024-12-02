APEXX aims at more transparency into the global payments market

Using the APEXX platform, merchants can access a single marketplace of all acquirers and payment providers and integrate with their technology. Merchants can see how costs compare and get expert advice on the payment providers that will suit them.

The APEXX platform will save merchants upwards of 15% on the cost of processing credit or debit card payments and alternative payments. The latest figures show that the volume of non-cash payments is growing by 10.1% every year, with more than 426 billion global transactions annually.

APEXX has already the support of Alipay, iZettle, Mastercard, NTT DATA, Visa iPay88, Payvision, Credorax, SIX payment services, Paysafe Group, Processing.Com, Transact Europe, CardStream and JetPay. It is also in discussion with a number of merchant brands and expects to announce its first customers in the coming weeks.

APPEX is privately funded and is currently in discussion with a number of private equity partners.