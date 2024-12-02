Apcopay, elegro partner for crypto acceptance for merchants

As part of the agreement, online merchants who wish to accept cryptocurrency are given the opportunity to eliminate chargeback risk typically found within the credit card world, whilst also carrying no currency exchange exposure. Also, funds are sent directly to the merchant’s bank account, and there is no need to create crypto-specific wallets.

As such, forming an integral part of the Apcopay payments offering, merchants, who wish to avail themselves of elegro’s crypto acceptance solution to their users, only need to activate the new options via their checkout page.