



Following this announcement, the partnership will combine Telr’s comprehensive and secure payment solutions in the regions of the UAE, KSA, Bahrain, and Jordan, with Apaya’s no-code commerce automation platform. This process will enable merchants and businesses to build and scale optimised payment experiences for their clients in a fast and efficient manner.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industries as well.











More information on the Apaya x Telr partnership

The collaboration particularly benefits merchants and companies that aim to expand their digital presence with the needed access to Telr’s multi-currency processing capabilities, as well as its extensive local payment method coverage.

According to the official press release, the strategic deal will enable traders to instantly access Telr’s payment services through Apaya’s no-code platform, leverage Telr’s anti-fraud engine and Apaya’s intelligent routing capabilities, benefit from next-day settlement to UAE banks, as well as access comprehensive ecommerce solutions and simplified vendor payout services for marketplace businesses.

In addition, the partnership will also enhance Telr’s ability to provide robust services, from social commerce and QR codes to digital invoicing processes, as well as the Telr Buy Now Pay Later tool and the Telr Finance merchant financing program. This will enable firms to accelerate their development process in the digital landscape, as well as meet the needs of clients and users. Furthermore, by combining its payment expertise with Apaya’s automation capabilities, the deal will design an improved service for merchants that want to scale their digital commerce products, by making them effortless and safe.