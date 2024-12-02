APACPAY, PagBrasil partner for cross-border transactions in Brazil

The integration of the two platforms is finalised and APACPAY’s clients can start using the set of local payment options.

As a payment platform focused on the Brazilian market, PagBrasil’s proprietary payment platform provides services ranging from payment processing and money collection to currency exchange and cross-border remittances, to intermediation and fraud prevention. Payment methods, including Boleto Flash, PEC Flash, local debit cards, and installment-enabled domestic credit cards, enable merchants to streamline payments according to local paying habits.

APACPAY’s payment gateway delivers a solution that helps customers process transactions globally. It routes transactions across acquirers and provides accesses to over 200 alternative payment methods around the world. The company’s risk management service, i-RiskCloud, deploys big data and artificial intelligence to combat daily fraud attempts, predicting fraud patterns to protect merchants from potential losses.