



As an online checkout experience, Click to Pay enables consumers to make efficient and secure purchases without manually entering card details. Also, Click to Pay with eftpos equips merchants with the benefit of automated routing to the most cost-effective payment network through LCR. As detailed by AP+, the combined solution merges the simplified online checkout experience customers expect with the added capabilities of LCR, decreasing the downward pressure on the cost of accepting payments.











More details on eftpos Click to Pay

When it comes to eftpos Click to Pay transactions, they are processed leveraging tokenization, which substitutes real card details, such as card numbers, with a digital token. The token can be utilised for transactions; however, if stolen, it is useless, thus safeguarding sensitive card data. Additionally, payments routed over the eftpos network use AP+’s domestic payments infrastructure, ensuring Australian data is processed in line with domestic security and privacy standards.

Among the capabilities provided by the collaboration between AP+ and G+D, the two companies mention:

Integrated LCR to minimise the cost of accepting payments;

One-click checkout without requiring entry of card details;

Tokenized payments to ensure the security of credentials;

Trusted local infrastructure, facilitating resilience and data sovereignty.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from G+D emphasised that by partnering with AP+, their company aims to support the delivery of the latter’s Click to Pay solution, facilitating eftpos in these digital payment flows. At the time of writing, the solution was piloted and was set to start launching from early 2026.

The move falls in line with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy direction to support the broader availability of LCR as a way to support competition and minimise payment costs for merchants, as well as the two companies’ commitment to diminishing the cost of payments and providing more options for merchants.