AP automation provider MineralTree supports integrated virtual cards

Integration of the MineralTree platform with virtual card technology creates added security, increased flexibility and improved working capital benefits for businesses. MineralTree also offers SilverPay, its own virtual card, with more than 500,000 suppliers enrolled in the SilverPay network. These partnerships and offerings help MineralTree drive an ever-increasing volume of B2B payments to virtual cards.

More than 25 financial institutions already partner with MineralTree to offer Invoice-to-Pay—MineralTree’s AP and payment automation solution. Out-of-the-box integration with virtual card platforms from the major networks enables financial institutions to help their customers convert paper checks to virtual cards. MineralTree provides accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solutions for finance professionals at middle market enterprises.