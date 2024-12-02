AP automation provider Esker and KPMG announce partnership in the Netherlands

This alliance will enable Esker to further develop its presence in the Netherlands and internationally, and will allow KPMG Netherlands to expand its digital process automation offering. As part of the reseller partnership, KPMG Netherlands will market Esker’s cloud-based Accounts Payable solution as part of its RPA and Finance Transformation offering.

Esker’s automation solution allows businesses to eliminate the manual pains of traditional invoice processing to bring new levels of efficiency to accounts payable (AP). KPMG Netherlands’ customers will benefit from the advantages of AP automation, including reduced operational costs, improved supplier relationships, reduced supply chain disruptions, increased early payment discounts, better cash flow management, strengthened financial close process and enhanced reporting and analytics.