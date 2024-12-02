AP automation company MediusFlow signs Christian Dior, Puma, and Plantagen

MediusFlow’s cloud-based solution offers invoice matching and automation capabilities tailored to the requirements and challenges of retail. Other recent customers include Canada Goose, Hemtex and J Lindeberg. MediusFlow offers solutions to complex invoice scenarios that retailers experience, including having the ability to capture detailed order data and advanced, line-level matching capabilities.

MediusFlow enables retailers to automate 68% of invoice processes on average. The firm’s integration with Microsoft Dynamics has also boosted its integration rate as this is the ERP most commonly used by retailers.

Medius is a provider of accounts payable (AP) invoice automation solutions. The cloud solutions MediusFlow and Ascendo Invoice enable automated invoice processing. Founded in 2001, Medius is owned by the global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners. It has offices in Sweden (HQ), the United States, Australia, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands and Poland.