ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions now offers Tap-to-Pay on iPhone





Tap-to-Pay on iPhone accepts in-person contactless payments, allowing for transactions with credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets. This process is executed exclusively through an iPhone and the Worldline Tap on Mobile iOS app, without the need for any additional hardware or payment terminal.





During the checkout process, businesses can prompt customers to use their iPhone or Apple Watch for payments via Apple Pay, their contactless Mastercard, Visa, Eftpos card, or other digital wallets. These payments are securely completed using near-field communication (NFC) technology when the customer's device is held close to the business's iPhone.











Apple’s Tap-to-Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in features of the iPhone to keep businesses and customers’ data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple doesn’t store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.





Tap-to-Pay on iPhone aims to enable ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions’ customers to use a payment solution that’s intuitive to set up and use. To access Worldline Tap, businesses can submit an application via the ANZ Worldline website. Subsequently, they can download the Worldline Tap on Mobile iOS app from the Apple App Store. This can be done on an iPhone XS or a newer model running the most up-to-date version of iOS.





More about ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions

ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions is a joint venture between ANZ and Worldline. With its headquarters in Australia, it provides small business, commercial and institutional customers with technology for instant and more secure point-of-sale and online payments.





More about Worldline

Worldline aims to help businesses of all shapes and sizes to accelerate their growth journey, in a simplified and secure manner. With advanced payments technology, local expertise and solutions customised for hundreds of markets and industries, Worldline powers the growth of over one million businesses around the world.