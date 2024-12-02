ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions launches Pay by Link

Users can apply online and, once approved and set up, log into the ANZ Worldline Merchant Portal to generate a unique payment link. From there, they can copy the link and paste it into a text message, chat, or email, or generate and email from the portal with the link embedded without the need for coding or integration. Merchants can also choose to enable surcharging to recover their reasonable costs of acceptance.











Introducing Pay by Link

Worldline Pay by Link accepts eftpos, Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, AMEX, JCB, Alipay+, PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay, enabling users to utilise their preferred payment method. Merchants can also choose to enable surcharging to recover their costs of acceptance. The payment solution was designed to be convenient, hassle-free, and secure for businesses seeking a no-code option for taking online payments.

ANZ is aware that individuals are rightly suspicious of clicking links, as these have been associated with scams and financial fraud. However, the company believes that customers should expect to receive a link from the business before clicking, which makes this method safe. When shared with shoppers, the link references ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions, making it easily recognisable as the proper link for customers.

Merchants can customise the payment page shoppers see when the link is opened with their brand colour, logo, and a detailed description of the order. Transactions are authenticated in real-time utilising 3D Secure 2 to manage chargeback risks and liability for fraudulent transactions.

Through this launch, ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions supports merchants with a wider variety of secure payment options to ensure that they can accept any kind of payment their customers choose.Worldline Pay by Link will be available as a standalone solution or as part of ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions’ ecommerce gateway, Worldline Global Online Pay.