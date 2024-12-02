ANZ Worldline partners with Alipay+





Following this announcement, companies and clients will be enabled to accept payments and transactions through Alipay+ from at least six digital wallets, such as Kakao Pay (South Korea, Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia), TrueMoney (Thailand), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR China), Alipay, and GCash (Philippines).

Through one single Alipay+ enabled Worldline Move 5000 Eftpos terminal, merchants and traders will be given the possibility to accept the Alipay+ enabled wallets, as well as other schemes, methods, and wallets they choose to integrate, without the need for any additional hardware or payment terminal.





Businesses in Australia will be able to use Alipay+ in order to tap into the rebounding international tourism market, as well as wallet holders that live in the region.

Users will need to select their preferred digital wallet from their mobile device and scan the Worldline QR code. This will automatically display on the Eftpos terminal, making the purchasing process more efficient, secure, and fast. New businesses will need to apply for the terminal online in order to start accepting Alipay+ enabled digital wallets. Already existing clients can contact ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions about the process of incorporating Alipay+ into their existing merchant facility.

Alipay+ recent partnerships and launches

Ant Group launched Alipay+ aiming to offer businesses and companies the possibility to process a wide range of mobile payments and transaction methods, while also meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its regional and global customers. The company announced multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas across the globe.

In September 2023, Network International partnered with Alipay+ in order to enable the acceptance of several global e-wallets in the region of UAE. Following this strategic deal, the company’s partners were given the capability to access Alipay+’s e-wallet collaborators, such as Alipay in the Chinese mainland, GCash in the Philippines, TrueMoney in Thailand, Kakao Pay in South Korea, MPay in Macao SAR China, as well as Tinaba in Italy. This aimed to connect the partners to over 1.4 billion clients around the world.

Earlier in the same month, the global cross-border digital payments and marketing solution Ant Group announced the launch of four mobile wallets in the Philippines, including Alipay+. Furthermore, travelers were enabled to have a cashless experience while leveraging just their home mobile wallets in order to make purchases or payments.

The launch of the products focused on improving the overall travel experience of clients, as the digital payment options were designed to make the process of shopping more secure, efficient, and fast. At the moment of the press release, the company aimed to use Alipay+ in order to onboard more businesses across the Philippines, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as promoting digital travel and travel recovery.



