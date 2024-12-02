ANZ ushers in its goMoney Wallet

The wallet is the latest feature for ANZ goMoney and will enable customers to make contactless payments with just one tap of their Android smartphones through Host Card Emulation (HCE) technology.

According to ANZ, goMoney has around 600,000 users. What’s more, ANZ has mentioned that it “has not ruled out” joining Semble, the mobile wallet for Android devices launched early this year by a group comprised of Paymark, mobile operators 2degrees, Spark and Vodafone, with services from ASB and BNZ and Snapper.

The goMoney Wallet will support ANZ Visa debit and ANZ personal Visa credit cards and is not available for iPhones, iPads, Android Tablets, Windows Phones or Blackberry phones.