ANZ unveils Google Pay for customers

Google Pay replaces ANZ`s goMoney Wallet, the bank`s current Android mobile wallet, which will be phased out starting with October 2018.

The move to Google Pay will provide customers with an upgraded way to make contactless payments, particularly on older Android devices. It also allows ANZ, which already offers Apple Pay for iOS customers, to offer an Android mobile payment solution to more customers.

As part of the move, existing goMoney Wallet customers will lose the ability to use their digital cards at smart ATMs, although ANZ desires to reintroduce this functionality.