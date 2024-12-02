ANZ launches Pacific-wide mobile banking app

According to ANZ representatives, providing the customers with a secure mobile banking app that gives them access to their money is an important addition to the banking group’s mobile banking options in Vanuatu, including internet banking and ANZ goMoney.

The app can be used to check account balances, view recent transactions, transfer money between ANZ accounts, pay bills using Billpay, and transfer money to family or friends.

The ANZ Pacific App is available in Cook Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu. Customers can download the ANZ Pacific App from App Store or Google Play.