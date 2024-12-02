ANZ launches mobile payments for Android handsets

Mobile Pay is available for download to customers with Android smartphones with a near-field communication (NFC) reader and running KitKat 4.4 or above.

According to the bank, ANZ Mobile Pay gives customers at checkout three payment options: Wake to Pay only requires customers to power their phone and tap it on the terminal; Launch to Pay requires customers to unlock their phone and launch ANZ Mobile Pay before tapping on the terminal; and Passcode to Pay requires customers to unlock their phone, launch ANZ Mobile Pay, and enter their passcode.

The bank added that those who choose Passcode to Pay and spend over AU USD 100 will be required to enter their four-digit PIN that is linked with their card, as well as their passcode.

Meanwhile, customers that choose to make contactless withdrawals using Mobile Pay will also still be required to enter their PIN.

In addition, Mobile Pay has been designed to support ANZ Visa and American Express credit cards, as well as ANZ Visa Debit cards.

Customers using ANZ Mobile Pay will be able to add their existing credit or debit card, and then simply tap their mobile phone for purchases at contactless retail locations anywhere in the world with the security we provide for all online and digital transactions.