ANZ kicks off smartphone and wearable-based cash withdrawals at ATMs

The cash withdrawal alternative to a physical card is possible at a few thousands of the bank’s ATMs through Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay, and ANZ Mobile Pay.

With Australia having one of the highest usage rates of contactless payments, Mastercard reports its PayPass tap-and-go functionality is used in around 80% of face-to-face transactions; there’s a similar situation regarding Visa, with 92% of in-person transactions on the company’s network utilising its PayWave service.

According to ANZ, more than one million customers are currently using digital wallets loaded with an ANZ-issued card. Between October 2017 and August 2018, ANZ customers made more than 57 million mobile payment transactions – representing an increase of more than 150% in transaction numbers from the same time a year prior.