ANZ customers targeted with email fraud

The fake email accurately mirrors the official ANZ online banking website and their branding, and tricks customers into divulging security details such as their username, password, and answers to identity questions. The email sender is shown as “ANZ” with the subject: “Successful BPAY Payment Advice”, News Hub has cited the NZ Herald.

Customers are lured with a notification that a user-requested BPAY payment has been unsuccessful. The email includes a fake customer code, payment amount and payment date to provide a sense of legitimacy.

The email claims an attempt has been made to set up USD 2542.75 as a monthly payment. Recipients who click on the “view transaction history and provide detail” link are taken to a fake login page asking for their username, password, and security answers.

The banking company advises its customers to take note that ANZ never sends emails requesting security credentials.