ANZ bank brings Fitbit Ionic to its customers

The bank said that customers wanting to use the smartwatch as a payment device would need to load Visa card details through the Fitbit app and require a Fitbit account.

In July 2017, the bank added Samsung Pay to its payment repertoire, making it the only bank in Australia, at the time, to offer four payment solutions across both Android and iOS. The bank claimed it was the first to work with Android Pay, and took its Android-based ANZ Mobile Pay to market in February 2016.ANZ continues to be the only one of Australias big four banks to offer Apple Pay.

Westpac, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the National Australia Bank, and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank had previously sought regulatory approval to collectively negotiate with third-party mobile providers such as Apple on conditions relating to competition, best practice standards, and efficiency.

The collection of banks had previously argued to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) that alternatives to Apple Pay are unrealistic in the Australian market.

By September, the use of alternatives to Apple Pay by those banks had become reality, with the Commonwealth Bank announcing it would allow payments from Garmin smartwatches, while Westpac joined Samsung Pay earlier in the year.

More than that, ANZ announced that it had purchased Australian property startup Realas, which uses its algorithms to attempt to predict property prices.