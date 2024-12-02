ANZ adds eftpos option for customers using Apple Pay

The new option can by availed by the bank’s debit cardholders, who can select cheque or savings accounts through eftpos with Apple Pay.

Apple Pay does not store the card numbers on the device or on Apple servers. Instead, it assigns a unique device account number that is encrypted and stored in the secure element of the device. Moreover, transactions made via Apple Pay are authenticated through a one-time unique dynamic security code.

In 2018, ANZ has unveiled Google Pay for its personal Visa debit and credit card customers.