AnywhereCommerce, Microsoft team up for mPOS solutions

Under the terms of the agreement, AnywhereCommerce, through its involvement in the Designed for Surface program, will provide an array of its mobile commerce technology to Microsoft, including its global suite of hardware, software and gateway solutions for online and mobile card-present credit, debit, Chip (PIN and signature), and NFC transactions, as well as its ‘aCommerce’ platform to facilitate payment transactions.

In recent news, AnywhereCommerce has signed an agreement to provide mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) technology to global payment processing services provider Moneris Solutions.