Anyday to enter Scandinavian market with new split payment solution

The capital raised is to be used for introducing Anyday’s split payment concept for the Scandinavian market and implementing the service for in-stores. Stepping in as new lead investor is the Finnish-based venture fund Inventure, who has followed the fintech environment in recent years.

In 2021, Anyday introduced its concept for split payment with no fee of interest, no fees, and a high credit line for the end customer, where the payment is split into four, and with 25% of the amount paid up front. The Anyday product comes as an alternative to related products known as Buy Now, Pay Later.

More than 1,000 merchants have already joined Anyday, and more than 20,000 customers have used Anyday, who is now looking towards the Nordic countries for merchants to integrate the split payment concept.

Now, the Anyday payment solution is available for Danish webshops. As a part of the growth plan, Anydays service is to be introduced for payment at in-stores in two ways: as a virtual credit card and an app with the payment technology, so that consumers are presented with the option to split the payment, when they pay in in-stores.