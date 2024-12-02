Anyday taps Nordigen's lending categorisation tool

Using Nordigen’s lending categorisation tool, Anyday will be able to perform detailed credit checks and approve customers in seconds. Nordigen securely shares financial information with third party financial service providers in Europe through the use of their PSD2-regulated APIs. This information helps SMEs provide their users with better services and quicker credit checks.

Anyday is a financing solution that prioritises users’ experience, by removing interest rates and additional fees typically associated with BNPLs. Instead they work with countless merchants who take on additional fees on their sides, to benefit the users.