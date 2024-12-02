​​anybill receives seed financing of EUR 1.9 million

The financing is to be used primarily for the expansion of the acceptance infrastructure and product development. anybill aims to deliver a digital receipt for every payment - in merchant apps, banking and payment apps or without an application. With the scalable API services, retailers of all sizes have the option of issuing digital receipts. anybill acts as a technical enabler and enables digital documents to be used as an embedded service in third-party applications such as banking or retailer apps via SDK modules.

In acceptance applications from the partner ecosystem, digital receipts and purchase details can be managed and also released for further processing. Examples here are exports for accounting applications or guarantee purposes. According to an anybill representative, the company enables payment services and aims to contribute to enabling complete automation for digital document management.