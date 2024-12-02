Anti-fraud prevention stopped improper payments involving taxes

More precisely, identity theft prevention and refund fraud detection programs stopped more than USD 9.7 million in improper payments. Also, fraud prevention programs over the past five years have denied payment on more than USD 119 million.

Revenue Commissioner Adam Krupp argues that the department takes advantage from combining technology with dedicated fraud monitoring specialists in partnership with other tax agencies.

The region has required selected taxpayers who say they are entitled to refunds to complete a four-question online identity confirmation quiz. This has been part of submitting the income tax returns process. The state revenue agency has been monitoring filings that include excess withholding to identify people who may have incorrectly reported their pre-paid income taxes.