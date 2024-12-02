



WorldFirst is part of Ant International, a global provider of digital payments, digitisation, and financial technology. They offer a comprehensive techfin platform designed to enable next-generation commerce for everyone.

WorldFirst has teamed up with Mastercard to optimise the World Card with features aimed at improving global operational efficiency for customers:

Global coverage: accepted in 150+ currencies across 210+ countries without foreign exchange fees for 15 major currencies when paid from a WorldFirst account;

Security: complies with PCI DSS, utilises 3DS/AVS verifications, offers 24/7 assistance, and sets spending limits to prevent fraud;

Multi-Card Management: customers can create multiple cards for specific expenses, with centralised tracking for better expenditure control;

Cashback Rewards: offers cashback on eligible payments to help customers save.

The World Card updates the World Account, which offers global payment and treasury management from one account. In 2025, it will launch in Asia, Europe, Oceania, and Africa, supporting Apple Pay and Google Pay. A physical card will also be introduced, allowing in-person transactions and serving as a backup for digital payments while retaining benefits like multi-currency support, cashback, and security through a unified platform.

Other developments from Ant International

In November 2024, Ant International introduced its MSME S-Card, which was designed to create a sustainability impact on SMEs during their development journey, while also offering new green financing opportunities.

The MSME S-Card provided MSMEs with a secure and efficient digital solution that enabled them to establish validated ESG credentials, fostered more sustainable practices, and unlocked new economic prospects. This initiative was developed as part of Programme Sirius.

Ant International's ecosystem partner, GCash, served as the pilot participant, while Gprnt acted as the technology partner. Together, they collaborated to tailor the scorecard to the specific needs of their MSME customers, enabling them to assess, monitor, and evaluate their ESG impact.