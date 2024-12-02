Ant International has expanded its merchant payment AI functions with Antom, its merchant payment and digitisation services provider.

Antom Copilot, the company’s AI agent, now has expanded capabilities across payment integration, onboarding, risk configuration, and chargeback solution. Antom Copilot was launched in 2024 on Ant International’s Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit. As an AIaaS platform, it enables fintechs and super apps to develop AI-agentic and AI-native financial services.

New features on Antom

According to the company, nearly half of the SME clients of Antom don’t actively respond to chargebacks. Antom Copilot 2.0 aims to tackle this issue by offering faster and more effective solutions to the complex dispute settlement and revenue loss recovery problems for SMEs and ecommerce platforms by delivering a Chargeback AI Assistant. The assistant delivers a customised response strategy based on automated case-by-case analysis to help merchants improve revenue control and customer service. It also offers documentation support, success rate analysis, defence building, and post-care analysis. Pilot testing showed a 3% increase in win rates, while time spent on dispute resolution was reduced by 46%.

Additionally, to ensure reliability and accuracy, the process includes merchant review and manual verification directly from Antom. Other updates allow users to receive recommendations regarding payment methods, acquiring services, and integration solutions based on their needs and Antom Copilot’s analysis of industry trends and market conditions, allowing users to deploy localised payment methods quicker and with less resources. Antom Copilor 2.0 provides AI-assisted onboarding as well, relying on multimodal LLM features to extract merchant registration documents. Additionally, merchants can configure risk management settings using natural language prompts, with AI-powered fraud detection tools being more available and easier to manage.

The platform was found to accelerate integration by more than 90%, using CoT reasoning, SOP automation, LUI and GUI user interfaces, and AI-powered code generation. 56% of the merchants using Antom’s dashboard interacted with the embedded Antom Copilot during the H1 2025.