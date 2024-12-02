Ant International partners with Capital A Berhad

The collaboration aims to incorporate more local payment methods and provide payment orchestration services to Capital A's platforms. Additionally, the joint effort seeks to work on digital marketing and sponsorship opportunities to drive business growth and create an inclusive and sustainable impact.

The partnership encompasses collaborative initiatives between Ant International's Alipay+ cross-border payment, marketing, and digitalisation technology solutions, payment orchestration services, and other business segments. It includes flagship businesses under Capital A, such as AirAsia, the travel platform AirAsia MOVE, and the finance app BigPay. In the official press release, representatives from Capital A expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasising the potential for rapid growth for BigPay and AirAsia MOVE. They talked about Ant International's global recognition in financial technology and expertise as factors driving this transformative journey.

In turn, officials from Ant International highlighted the excitement of joining forces with Capital A to drive cross-industry digitalisation. Both parties expressed optimism about leveraging each other's strengths to provide seamless services and diversified growth pathways for consumers and businesses in the region and beyond.

Integrations resulting from this partnership

As part of the collaboration, AirAsia MOVE will integrate Alipay+ e-wallets as payment options within its payment flows and explore various wallet technologies. Marketing and sponsorship opportunities, including joint promotions and exclusive deals, will also be explored within the Alipay+ ecosystem.

BigPay will become the latest Alipay+ partner wallet, allowing its 1.5 million users to pay seamlessly when travelling abroad. Ant International's Airline Controller orchestration solution will be leveraged by AirAsia to drive payment efficiency and enable acceptance of payment methods for online, offline, and in-flight transactions. Capital A currently offers over 20 products and services, including AirAsia Aviation Group, AirAsia MOVE, and BigPay fintech services, serving over 700 million people in the region.

The global tourism sector has shown resilience, with international tourism receipts reaching USD 1.4 trillion in 2023, according to UNWTO data cited by Yahoo Finance. The same source reveals that Alipay+ Cross-border Mobile Payment Service, introduced in 2020, connects over 88 million merchants in 57 countries and regions to 1.5 billion consumer accounts on over 25 e-wallets and banking apps.

Ant International and Capital A will also collaborate on promoting sustainability initiatives, including global digital inclusion, cultivation of digital talent, and sustainable travel programs.