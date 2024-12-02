Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit is a platform designed to enable entrepreneurs to build agentic and ultimately AI-native financial services, offering automation and task orchestration across main fintech tasks such as customer onboarding, payment orchestration, compliance checks, fraud prevention, dispute resolution, and more.











AI platform for fintechs

Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit was shaped by Ant International’s four business units, including the wallet gateway service Alipay+, Antom, the merchant payment service, cross-border account service WorldFirst, and Embedded Finance services. After trial runs, the first clients in Southeast Asia and South Asia will officially deploy the Cockpit in June 2025.

Combining industry expertise, AI development, and fintech-specific tools, the new solution is supported by three pillars of Ant International’s strategy, including security for AI, vertical financial expertise, and full-stack FinAI platform support.

Firstly, as AI fraud schemes increased tenfold in the past year, with 22% of businesses experiencing AI-generated payment fraud, Ant International invested in AI security tools to combat external AI scamming attacks and eliminate internal model security risks. Its AI SHIELD framework manages risk across data processing, model training, architecture designing, and inferencing, offering real-time risk assessment. This enables Ant International’s fraud loss rate for merchant payment services to be 5% of the industry average.

When it comes to vertical financial expertise, the Cockpit utilises over 20 LLMs, including Ant’s own Falcon Time-Series Transformer FX Model, to build agents using specialised financial data. It supports RAG, fine-tuning, and benchmarking with industry-specific tools. Built on this, Antom Copilot helps merchants with payment integration, channel recommendations, onboarding, and risk management via natural language.

Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit delivers a selection of pre-built agents covering tasks including customer service, consent curation for targeted marketing, and AI-assisted coding. This enables businesses to customise agents for more specific scenarios such as tax refunds, international remittance, and loyalty rewards. Its model context protocol marketplace supports MCP servers and enables businesses to create their own servers for autonomous task completion. It also offers deployment across public clouds and on-premise environments, drawing from Ant’s partnership with Google Cloud and other infrastructure providers.