



By joining Swift’s programme, Ant International works towards optimising cross-border treasury management solutions, as the scheme was developed to explore real-world business scenarios, including tracking end-to-end cross-border transactions via banks, payment service providers (PSPs), and e-wallet platforms. This initiative focuses on simplifying international payments by offering scaled visibility and increasing efficiency for end users. At the time of the announcement, the programme was introduced as a pre-pilot and, by cooperating with global PSPs, intends to address interoperability issues using Swift’s network infrastructure.











Furthermore, Ant International is also a member of Swift, which further solidifies its connections with financial institutions. This initiative aims to facilitate the advancement of Ant International’s objective to improve its global treasury management offerings, especially via its blockchain and tokenised deposit platform. Recently, more specifically in November 2024, Ant International introduced its MSME S-Card, with the company intending to provide a sustainability impact on SMEs in their development process and new green financing opportunities. The MSME S-Card was set to deliver small businesses a simplified, yet secure, digital solution that could be utilised to create validated ESG credentials for more sustainable practices. The move was developed under Programme Sirius.





Optimising cross-border payments for global merchants

Entering Swift’s programme is set to allow Ant International to use the financial messaging network’s infrastructure and knowledge to scale transaction visibility across borders. The partnership centres around business cases that address the issues of managing cross-border transactions, especially for merchants relying on digital payment platforms.

Moreover, Ant International’s initiative to join Swift’s programme highlights its commitment to improving financial technology for businesses globally. Participating in this scheme is set to assist the company in mitigating complexities in cross-border payment systems, including delays, lack of transparency, and fragmentation in processes. Representatives from Ant International commented on the announcement, mentioning that the program enables their company to utilise Swift’s existing infrastructure and its experience and technological features in cross-border and digital payments to offer more convenient and simplified cross-border transaction experiences to merchants, regardless of size or location.