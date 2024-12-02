Ant Group to sell 4% stake in Paytm for USD 242 million

The shares will be sold at INR 809.75 apiece, while the sale will be managed by Goldman Sachs India Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India. It remains unclear who the prospective buyers are.

This latest development follows a series of stake reductions in Paytm over the past two years. Major investors such as Berkshire Hathaway and SoftBank Group have exited their holdings during that time, as shown in regulatory filings.

In August 2023, Ant Group sold a 10.3% stake in the firm to a company entity owned by Paytm's founder and chief executive. The company has not issued any comment regarding the current stake sale, nor has Ant Group. Paytm was listed on Indian stock exchanges in late 2021, but its shareholding structure has continued to evolve as early investors unwind their positions.

What else has Ant Group been up to?

In May 2025, Ant International joined up with UK-based Barclays to improve efficiency and resilience in global treasury management for businesses.

Through this collaboration, the two parties merged solutions, including Ant’s proprietary Time-Series Transformer (TST) AI FX Model. This initiative aimed to assist businesses in minimising FX-related costs and risks linked to global market fluctuations.

Ant Group also worked with Mastercard and 12 overseas payment partners of Alipay+ to expand the International Consumer Friendly Zones programme to western China.

This expansion from July 2024 aimed to accommodate the increasing influx of international tourists and traders to the region. Supported by local government cooperation, the programme comprised over 60 primary shopping areas, tourist attractions, international airports, and high-speed railway stations in Chengdu and Chongqing.