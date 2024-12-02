Ant Group partners with Mastercard

This expansion aims to accommodate the increasing influx of international tourists and traders to the region. Chengdu and Chongqing have emerged as significant destinations for international travellers, ranking among the top ten inbound tourism spots in the first quarter of 2024 according to the official press release.

Supported by local government cooperation, the programme will encompass over 60 primary shopping areas, tourist attractions, international airports, and high-speed railway stations in both cities. Participating merchants will enhance the visibility of payment signage to inform customers about digital payment methods offered by Ant Group and its partners.

In Chengdu, foreign entries and exits surged to 410,000 in the first five months of 2024, more than five times higher than the previous year. Similarly, Chongqing's international airport experienced a sixfold increase in foreign arrivals during the same period.

Increasing use of digital payments

In the first half of 2024, spending by international visitors via digital payment methods supported by Ant Group and partners in Chengdu and Chongqing increased significantly year-on-year. AlipayHK, Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand) were among the top e-wallets used by visitors. The number of merchants accepting Alipay+ payments from international visitors in both cities also grew substantially year-on-year.

Since its initial launch in Beijing earlier this year and subsequent expansion to Guangzhou and Shanghai, Ant Group has worked closely with partners to enhance the accessibility and usability of digital payment options for international travellers as inbound travel continues to recover. The China Tourism Academy anticipates inbound travel to China reaching 80% of pre-pandemic levels in 2024, citing expanded visa-waiver policies and the gradual resumption of international flights.