Ant Group partners with Huawei





This Alipay’s version of Ant’s mobile payment application is designed for HarmonyOS, Huawei’s native smartphone operating system. Thus, the partnership is set to offer benefits to users of both Alipay and Huawei’s range of devices. Furthermore, the collaboration between Alipay and Huawei reflects Huawei's shift from the Android operating system, which is owned by Google.

According to Alipay, this alliance is expected to ease user experiences across multiple applications. This collaboration is also expected to boost operational efficiency for merchants who are engaged in both ecosystems. To complete this, Huawei’s officials stated that this alliance is a step forward in the development of native applications for HarmonyOS in China.



Since being put on a US trade blacklist, Huawei has been building more native applications for its HarmonyOS platform. Also, this development comes shortly after Alibaba began work on a new version of DingTalk, its workplace collaboration app, that is compatible with Huawei’s HarmonyOS. As per an official statement, HarmonyOS’s platform is currently utilized by more than 700 million devices and is assisted by a community of over 2.2 million third-party developers.



