Ant Group partners with Huawei

This Alipay’s version of Ant’s mobile payment application is designed for HarmonyOS, Huawei’s native smartphone operating system. Thus, the partnership is set to offer benefits to users of both Alipay and Huawei’s range of devices. Furthermore, the collaboration between Alipay and Huawei reflects Huawei's shift from the Android operating system, which is owned by Google.
According to Alipay, this alliance is expected to ease user experiences across multiple applications. This collaboration is also expected to boost operational efficiency for merchants who are engaged in both ecosystems. To complete this, Huawei’s officials stated that this alliance is a step forward in the development of native applications for HarmonyOS in China.
Since being put on a US trade blacklist, Huawei has been building more native applications for its HarmonyOS platform. Also, this development comes shortly after Alibaba began work on a new version of DingTalk, its workplace collaboration app, that is compatible with Huawei’s HarmonyOS. As per an official statement, HarmonyOS’s platform is currently utilized by more than 700 million devices and is assisted by a community of over 2.2 million third-party developers.
Previous Alipay’s development in Asia
Alipay offers a unified global mobile payment and marketing solution, connecting merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions through partnerships with global companies.
At the beginning of December 2023, digital payments provider Citcon partnered with Alipay+ to provide international visitors with a convenient and secure means to make payments using their native e-wallets. Moreover, this integration aimed to offer more payment options for US merchants, empowering their capability to serve inbound travellers coming from many major Asian destinations.
Alibaba cross-payments expansion
A report published in November 2023 shows that Alibaba Group and its affiliates were amongst the names to have announced numerous developments within the cross-border payments space.
The start of Q3 2023 saw AliExpress collaborate with China-based fintech PingPong Payments as an external partner to help Chinese merchants get paid abroad by having the PingPong cross-border collection option available on the ecommerce marketplace of Alibaba Group.
Moreover, luxury travel retailer DFS Group partnered with Ant Group in August to enhance payment and marketing digitalisation across its retail and online stores network. DFS intended to leverage Alipay+ to offer an end-to-end digital experience to its customers before, during, and after shopping across 36 stores in 15 markets, and 12 online shops in four markets. In the same month, Alipay+ joined hands with Macau Pass to help the company expand the coverage of Macau Wallet's MPay cross-border payment offering to over 40 overseas countries.