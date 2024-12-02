Ant Group makes four mobile wallets available in Thailand





Following this announcement, AlipayHK, the Hong Kong SAR mobile wallet, Kakao Pay, the South Korean wallet, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, a Malaysia-based product, and Alipay, the Chinese mainland product, are now all accepted in Thailand.

The latest development and the addition of the first three mobile wallets will be expanded through the seamless digital travel process for more Asian tourists and customers that are visiting Thailand. All four wallets are enabled to their client base through Alipay+.

Additionally, Ant Group will also offer digital solutions to local companies and businesses in multiple areas of the industry, such as the digitalisation of service operations, improvement of customer experience, as well as digital marketing efficiency and security. These offerings are set to improve the way local merchants and traders engage tourists more effectively throughout their journey from the time before and after the trip. Local businesses and companies will be enabled to use tools and services such as Alipay+ D-store for building digital stores in the structure of a mini programme.











Alipay+’s strategy of development

Alipay+ represents a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing services designed to enable companies and businesses to process a wide range of mobile payment methods, through a one-time integrating procedure and a simple technical adaptation. The firm had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering multiple geographies.

In May 2023, Alipay+ collaborated with the Philippine-based customer finance application BillEase, in order to integrate it into Agoda as a payment option. Following this announcement, BillEase was set to be accessible as a payment method, which gave clients and users the possibility to pay in installments without the need for a credit card.

Earlier in April 2023, the company became available as a payment option at NEA hawker centres in Singapore, through its partnership with the Network of Electronic Transfers (NETS). Alipay+ was integrated into SGQR and became available as one of the payment schemes at about 11,000 stalls at NEA hawker centres in the region, including HDB coffee shops, wet markets, and JTC industrial canteens. Users and clients of Alipay+ were enabled to pay while using an SGQR displayed at stalls by opening their home e-wallet applications and scanning the code.

Alipay+ collaborated with epay in February 2023 to offer cross-border mobile payment and marketing services to merchants in Australia. The details of the announcement mentioned that the company was set to be activated in 8,000 epay retailers, such as the Australian luxury department store David Jones.